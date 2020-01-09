Avril Lavigne le muestra a Justin Bieber el camino en contra de la terrible enfermedad de Lyme

Solo unas horas después de que el cantante Justin Bieber hiciera público que lleva algo más de dos años luchando contra la enfermedad de Lyme, entre cuyos síntomas destacan la fatiga, los dolores musculares y de articulaciones, erupciones en la piel, fiebre y tediosas jaquecas, su compatriota Avril Lavigne se ha echado a las redes sociales para mostrarle todo su apoyo y, de paso, recomendarle algunas tareas para desconectar momentáneamente de los contratiempos mientras sigue cultivando su perfil artístico.
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
“Justin Bieber ha compartido hoy que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme. Hay tanta gente en el mundo que sufre esta dolencia tan debilitadora, gente a la que quiero, amigos y fans que se han cruzado en mi camino. A todas aquellas personas que la padecen, quiero deciros que siempre hay esperanza. El Lyme implica una lucha diaria: yo estuve dos años luchando por mi vida”, reza un extracto del conmovedor mensaje publicado por la artista.
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
“Escribir mi último disco me ayudó muchísimo a navegar por la peor parte del proceso, pero sigo teniendo malos días que he de sobrellevar. Pero en ese momento, escribir y trabajar en mi álbum me salvó la vida, me sirvió además para poder contar mi historia y para poder ayudar a otras personas en la misma situación que yo“, ha añadido sobre la historia tan personal que encierra su más reciente LP.
Para finalizar, la estrella del pop ha animado a todos sus seguidores a que se impliquen en las diferentes campañas y organizaciones que, en Estados Unidos y Canadá, ponen el foco en las labores de prevención y en la asistencia integral a los pacientes con escasos recursos económicos: asociaciones a las que van destinados todos los fondos que ella recauda con el ‘merchandising’ de su gira ‘Head Above Water’.
We had the most amazing time performing on the North American Head Above Water Tour!! I can’t believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all of your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed. I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you. This has brought me so much happiness, which is why I’m even more excited to announce that I’ll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia! We’re taking the Head Above Water tour worldwide!!! Dates to the European stops can be found in the link in my bio! Use code HAW2020 to enter the presale!