El Mencho supera al Mayo Zambada en una de las plazas más codiciadas de EEUU: DEA

Deputy Chief of Operations Donahue w/@MjrCitiesChiefs

briefs police chiefs & commissioners on the Mexican cartel threat; highlighting flow of drugs (incl. fentanyl), violence & death they bring to the U.S. The order controlling fentanyl-related substances will expire on Feb. 6th pic.twitter.com/1QiCh8Ogjg

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) January 8, 2020