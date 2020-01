Kate Middleton reveló que su esposo, el príncipe William, no quiere tener más hijos

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were today welcomed to Bradford, where they visited projects promoting cohesion in one of the UK’s most diverse cities. This morning began with a trip to City Hall, where Their Royal Highnesses heard from young people about life in Bradford and spoke with local employers who are helping the younger generation into employment. Afterwards, The Duke and Duchess met crowds gathered in Centenary Square. At MyLahore’s flagship restaurant, The Duke and Duchess sat down with the UK Women’s Muslim Council and those who have benefitted from the Council’s Curry Circle. The Curry Circle, sponsored by @mylahore_, is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or struggling to feed themselves. It was then on to one of Bradford’s Khidmat Centres, where some of the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds receive help. The Duke and Duchess joined a workshop run by @nearneighbours, an organisation which brings people together in communities across the UK that are religiously and ethnically diverse. Head over to @kensingtonroyal for more details from #RoyalVisitBradford. Images © Press Association