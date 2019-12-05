Kate Middleton reveló las primeras palabras de su hijo, el príncipe Louis

En los últimos meses el primogénito de los duques de Sussex se ha convertido en el miembro más mediático de la monarquía británica -con permiso de sus padres- debido precisamente a las pocas imágenes que el príncipe Henry y Meghan Markle han querido compartido del pequeño y a sus escasas apariciones públicas, robándole indirectamente parte del protagonismo a su primo, el príncipe Louis, que hasta el nacimiento de Archie era el benjamín de la familia real.
Sin embargo, este martes la duquesa de Cambridge se ha encargado de dar noticias sobre su hijo menor, de 18 meses, durante la visita que realizó a una granja de Buckinghamshire para reunirse con un grupo de niños a los que ayudó a elegir árboles de navidad y realizar adornos caseros.
🎅🏽🦌🌲 The Duchess of Cambridge joined children supported by @family_action as they picked Christmas trees at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Her Majesty The Queen has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The charity was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. Today, Her Royal Highness stepped into the ‘Elves Enchanted Forest’ to make Christmas decorations, prepare food for the reindeers and post letters to Father Christmas. Family Action continues to work directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services. The charity’s services include perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support and the mentoring of children, young people and adults.
Uno de los pequeños consiguió llamar especialmente su atención con sus ocurrencias y su empeño por darle la mano mientras recorrían la propiedad, consiguiendo que ella le confesara: “Me recuerdas mucho a mi hijo pequeño, Luis. Él también dice todo el rato ‘yo, yo, yo’ y quiere acompañarme a todas partes”.
La esposa del príncipe William realizó esa visita como parte de su nuevo labor como patrona de la organización benéfica Family Action, que ofrece apoyo a familias en situaciones complicadas que incluyen dificultades financieros o problemas de adicción. Anteriormente la reina Isabel II ocupaba ese papel, pero recientemente decidió cedérselo a su nieta política para que ella continuara su trabajo de cara al futuro.
