Millones están en el paso de la peligrosa tormenta invernal que recorre el noreste de EEUU

Shocking video today from a delivery truck on I-80 in Western Iowa. The AMCON Distributing driver, State Trooper, & occupants in the pickup truck were not seriously injured.

If you have to be out driving during inclement weather- slow down and be aware of the road conditions. pic.twitter.com/tXqMAOjCjz

