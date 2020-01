¡Y apenas tiene 15 años! Coco Gauff eliminó a la campeona del Abierto de Australia

15-year-old Coco Gauff defeats Naomi Osaka to become the youngest player to beat a top 5 opponent in a women’s tour-level match in nearly 30 years.

"Two years ago, I lost first round in juniors and now I'm here. This is crazy."

