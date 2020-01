Kawhi Leonard también se mueve en helicóptero por Los Ángeles y compartía piloto con Kobe Bryant

Kawhi Leonard holds back tears addressing the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – “Knowing him personally, I know he’d want me to come out here & ball & still just be great… Everybody’s sad. No words can explain the impact he had on the sport… It’s just sad.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/Q1JLPMaYuT

— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 27, 2020