La policía de Miami Beach pide dinero para un oficial que fue apuñalado

OFFICER STABBED AND NEEDS YOUR HELP:

On Saturday, Jan. 11, Miami Beach PD Officer Castillo was stabbed and severely injured. Although his salary is being paid, his wife who is 8 months pregnant had to stop working to care for their 10-month-old baby (1/3)https://t.co/XcrYyZlOef pic.twitter.com/IWJmQUEbaj

— Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) February 13, 2020