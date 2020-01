Un muerto y un policía apuñalado en la zona más turística de Miami Beach

A Miami Beach Police officer is in the hospital this morning after being stabbed.

Officers first tased, then ultimately fired at the suspect, who later died at the hospital. @TRussellCBS4 has a live report on @CBSMiami at 5:30AMhttps://t.co/xAVKdl0U8n

— Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) January 13, 2020