Las reacciones más conmovedoras del homenaje a Kobe Bryant y Gianna

Vanessa, when you told me the Moonlight Sonata is such a beautiful part of your love story bc Kobe vowed to learn it for you, I was speechless… I felt the depth of your love for each other & your girls with every note I played today. The love between u lights up the world. pic.twitter.com/NeVOggET3k

— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 24, 2020