Campaña de Bernie Sanders pide que corte federal permita a angelinos votar hasta las 10 de la noche

Let me say it again…

For those in line to vote at 8pm, California state law says the voter will be allowed to cast a ballot. So…

— Rusty Hicks (@rustyhicks) March 4, 2020