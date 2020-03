Decomisan más de 1.3 toneladas de drogas en California

DEA is committed to keeping our communities safe & that begins by ensuring addictive, dangerous drugs like meth never make it to U.S. streets. Learn more about #DEA's efforts to prevent meth from making its way to our neighborhoods. #OperationCrystalShield https://t.co/GHa2DpPaXP pic.twitter.com/UJ5gl7Ns6z

— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) February 20, 2020