El DMV de California pide flexibilidad a las autoridades por licencias y registros vencidos

In response to the #COVID19 pandemic, the #CADMV asked #California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates beginning March 16, 2020. Read more at:https://t.co/NC1IcPoPmp#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rkhYb1Fsn9

— CA DMV (@CA_DMV) March 17, 2020