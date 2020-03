Don Ignacio Trelles passed away today aged 103.

The coach of 🇲🇽 @miseleccionmxEN at #WorldCup 1958, 1962, 1966 & two @Olympics was a true legend of the game.

Celebrate his life by reading our interview with him from July 2019:

