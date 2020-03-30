Kim Kardashian en ropa interior color nude que deja ver su sensualidad

Kim Kardashian es una empresaria con múltiples negocios con gran éxito. Uno de sus nuevos proyectos es la línea SKIMS que son fajas que moldean su figura.
La famosa es también modelo de las prendas y se deja ver en su Instagram con poca ropa. Es ahí como demuestra a sus fans como lucirían con la faja puesta.
Kardashian además aparece en el reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” en donde ha tenido graves problemas con su hermana Kourtney Kardashian. Sus diferencias fueron tan fuertes que hasta llegaron a los golpes.
What you’ve been waiting for: the @SKIMS pieces that revolutionized the shapewear industry are back and now available to shop in sizes XXS – 5X and in 9 tonal shades. With this restock, SKIMS will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 by committing to donate $1M to families in need.
