Gavin Newsom anuncia préstamo de hasta $50,000 para pequeños comerciantes de California

NEW: Governor @GavinNewsom announced a package of state and federal assistance for CA small businesses, including a program that provides up to $10 million in relief for those that keep paying their workers during the pandemic.

Go to https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw for more info!

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 2, 2020