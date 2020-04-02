¿Pelea maldita? Por quinta ocasión la Khabib-Ferguson se cancela, pero UFC 249 sigue en pie ante el coronavirus

Por quinta vez, los aficionados se quedarán esperando la prometedora pelea entre Khabib Nurmagomedov y Tony Ferguson, luego de que el monarca ruso aseguró que no estará en el evento principal del evento numerado 249, ya que por el coronavirus no puede salir de su país natal.
“Entiendo todo y definitivamente estoy más molesto que tú (Ferguson) por cancelar la pelea, probablemente como todos los demás, tenía muchos planes después de la pelea, pero no puedo controlarlo todo”, explico el campeón ligero de UFC en sus redes sociales.
“Los gobiernos de todos los países, las personas famosas de todo el mundo, instan a las personas a cumplir con todos los requisitos de seguridad para limitar la propagación de la enfermedad, para salvar a las personas, y ¿Khabib es el único exento de todas las obligaciones y debe demostrar libre albedrío, entrenar y volar alrededor del mundo en aras de la lucha?”, agregó Nurmagomedov.
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
Ante las palabras de Khabib, no se hizo esperar la reacción del peleador mexicoamericano Tony Ferguson, quien publicó un video el cara a cara que había tenido con su oponente, al cual llamó “campeón de mierda”.
Al respecto, Dana White, presiente de UFC, no ha dado a conocer una postura oficial, pero se espera que el nuevo oponente de Ferguson sea Justin Gaethje en el evento estelar de UFC 249, el cual sigue en pie para el 18 de abril.
