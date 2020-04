VIDEO: captan el momento en que tres hombres irrumpen y roban un restaurante de Koreatown en medio de la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

These 3 thieves are running around Koreatown robbing Korean Restaurants. One pretends to order understaffed employees and other 2 grabs valuables and leaves. We got robbed 2weeks cash sales,credit cards , car key , store key and checks. Share this posting so no other restaurant who are already having hard time to get worse. #robbers #thieves# robberyinktown #burglars #latimes #lanews #ktla5news #ktownthieves#stopcrime #thieves #lapd #abc #nbc #cbsnews #nbcnews #emergency#chefkangsulbox#chefkangfoodrehab