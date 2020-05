VIDEO: El mejor momento padre-hijo en el béisbol que verás durante la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

May 1st, 2020 will forever be remembered in our memory banks! For those who have been following Ash and his baseball journey thus far you know what has gone into this moment! HE DID IT!!!! Homerun over the fence! Pretty legit shot too! All those times in front of our house this past month paid off! So proud of you son! Next goal is the ⚾️! Looking forward to that 2021 season! Also had to rock his new Ronald Acuna jersey! It's so good to be back!!!! #thankful #baseballlife #loveofthegame #asherthomas #fatherandson #firsthomerun #sctop10 @littlebigs_ @platecrate thank you for all of the support! @ronaldacunajr13 #ronaldacuñajr @braves #gobraves #northgwinnett #bulldogs #4yearsold #sandlottotheshow @mlbnetwork @mlbcut4 #mlb @mlb @sportscenter @maruccisports #marucci