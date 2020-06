Atacan y amenazan a manifestantes pacíficos en las protestas

View this post on Instagram

A person from Los Angeles was listening to random conversations on a walkie talkie near the protests in Los Angeles today and caught white supremacists, civilians talking about murdering Blacks and Mexicans, and referring to Donald Trump giving them permission to start shooting (swipe left for entire conversation)… From their profile: This is our world… as I mention on my stories I bought walkie-talkies for my kid, and this is what I got when I turned it on today… #LosAngeles #Racism #WhiteSupremacy #ThisIsAmerica #Protest