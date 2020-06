¡Superextravagantes! Así serán los autos superdeportivos del futuro en el 2080

View this post on Instagram

After positive response to our first #RimacDesignChallenge we have the next one ready for you! It's time to jump to the 80s, imagine a Rimac of the year 2080 and share it with the world. The best design wins a trip to Rimac in Croatia and a hangout with our design team. Submit your creation on Instagram with @rimac_automobili and #RimacDesignChallenge before the 17th of May. #RimacAutomobili #rimac #design