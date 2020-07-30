“Perdimos a nuestra familia”: La esposa de Nick Cordero llora amargamente la muerte del actor

Tras el lamentable fallecimiento del actor de Broadway, Nick Cordero, quien a sus 41 años perdió la vida a causa del Covid-19, una gran cantidad de fans, amigos y seguidores han lamentado sinceramente su partida. Sin embargo, una de las personas que más ha resentido esta pérdida ha sido su esposa, Amanda Kloots, quien además es madre de su único hijo.
En ocasiones anteriores había hecho uso de sus redes para compartir con los seguidores una tierna carta dedicada a su pequeño, pero esta vez las utilizó para externar sus sentimientos ante la terrible situación en la que se encuentra.
I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️
“Perdí a nuestra familia. Perdí a mi esposo. Elvis perdió a su padre, pero hoy me di cuenta de que perdimos a nuestra familia. Ni siquiera llegamos a ser una familia” fueron las nostálgicas palabras con las que la entrenadora física acompañó la tierna postal, en donde se puede observar la gran felicidad de ella y su bebé acompañados del ya fallecido Nick.
La también actriz aprovechó para manifestar la tristeza tan profunda que la rodea en estos momentos, al estar consciente de que la terrible partida de su esposo hará imposible la ilusión de crear maravillosos recuerdos en familia con su pequeño.
“No tendremos esos recuerdos con los que soñé desde que nació Elvis. Esto me pegó fuerte. En realidad, picaba como la picadura de un horrible insecto. El dolor de todo recientemente ha comenzado a detenerme en seco” fueron las palabras de la ahora viuda.
Every day, as I process this loss more and more, I realize new things that are hitting me on a daily basis. Today it was that I lost our family. I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family. We didn’t really even get to be a family. We won’t have those memories that I dreamed of since Elvis was born. This hit me hard. It stung like a horrible bug bite actually. The pain of everything has recently begun to stop me in my tracks. I’ll be doing something and I freeze, unable to think or move. My gut aches, it actually aches deeper than I ever knew it could. ⠀ I am saying this tonight in hopes that if anyone else can relate, know that I’m here with you. If anyone else feels this pain, you are not alone. Grieving is a journey we all do differently. Talking about it when I have the strength is helping me. I don’t always have the strength, sometimes I can’t talk at all. There are no answers. There is no right or wrong. I can only allow myself the time and the process and be honest with that. 🤍
En días pasados Amanda ha puesto a circular en redes un video en dónde Elvis contempla amorosamente un porta retratos con la imagen de su padre para posteriormente darle un beso.
“Estaba mostrando videos de Nick de Elvis, y era un video era Nick hablando para dejar un mensaje de correo de voz a un amigo, y se guardó en su teléfono… Y Elvis lo vio y sonrió y, no estoy bromeando, se inclinó hacia el teléfono para darle un beso a su padre” narró conmovida hace unas semanas.
