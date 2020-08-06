Museo de Los Ángeles vende tapabocas con diseños exclusivos de grandes artistas

View this post on Instagram

Announcing #MOCAMasks: Available Now! Launching today, @mocastores is proud to offer limited-production, artist-designed face masks to benefit the museum in response to the COVID-19 safety and health guidelines. The masks are designed by nine participating artists; Virgil Abloh (@virgilabloh), Mark Grotjahn (@markgrotjahn), Alex Israel (@alexisrael), Barbara Kruger (@barbarakruger45), Yoko Ono (@yokoonoofficial), Catherine Opie (@csopie), Pipilotti Rist (@pipilotti_rist_studio), Hank Willis Thomas (@hankwillisthomas), and The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts (@warholfoundation). Many of the masks were exclusively designed by the artists for this project while others represent iconic works from the artists’ catalogue. Follow along this week as @mocastores takes over our account to celebrate the launch! . The masks retail at $28 USD each and are now available online via MOCA Store. All masks are crafted in Los Angeles and vary in fabric depending on the design. The mask shape is meant to fit a wide range of faces comfortably and securely, including children over 10 years old. Masks can be adjusted based on construction and are made with two layers of fabric, featuring a pocket on the inside that fits a disposable filter for an added layer of protection. . Shop now via the link in bio and share yours using #MOCAMasks! . [© 2020 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the

Visual Arts, Inc. / Licensed by Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York.]