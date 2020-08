¿Quienes son las celebridades mejor pagadas?

View this post on Instagram

What an unforgettable night: we raised 3.5 million USD for the vulnerable children in the region, achieved a world record with more than 51,000 spectators at a tennis match and had so much fun. Thanks to the three inspiring philanthropists Rafa, Bill and Trevor for having shared this emotional moment. Thanks to the hundreds of people who organized this Match in Africa and created a high class event. But most of all, thank you South Africa, thank you Cape Town for your overwhelming support and for making a difference for those in need. @rogerfederer.foundation #southafrica #africa