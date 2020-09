Las asombrosas imágenes inéditas con las que la madre de Beyoncé la felicitó por su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

Lauren sent this to me this morning and it made me smile !!! Happy Birthday to my forever little girl ( in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence . ( yes confidence ,at my lowest points you Solange , Kelly. And Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power) !! I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you , some get it now , and some oh well !!! it takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! 😂 Happy Birthday Baby !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️