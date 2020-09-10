Selena Gomez será galardonada por los ‘Premios a la Herencia Hispana’ por su lucha a favor de la salud mental

View this post on Instagram

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) announced today that chart-topping recording artist, actress, film producer and social activist @SelenaGomez will receive the ARTS Award during the October 6th @PBS broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. • “The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is thrilled to recognize Selena Gomez with the Arts Award for her impact on American and global culture through her music, movies but also for her courage as an advocate for mental health,” said Jose @Antonio.Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF. “There’s power in vulnerability and Selena has made it okay to talk about difficult issues we all deal with, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena is a role model for so many for so many reasons. We are proud to highlight her inspiring story through the Hispanic Heritage Awards.” • Visit hispanicheritage.org to read more. #HispanicHeritage #HHA33 #HHM20 #LatinxRoleModel