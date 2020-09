Un popular restaurante de Miami inventa la hamburguesa con tostones para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

View this post on Instagram

I come with a lot of cheese so they call me THE CRYER! 8 oz of black beef, melted cheese, caramelized onions, coleslaw and fried breaded onions, have you see me crying? . . #burgers #cheeseburger #frenchfries #buzzfeedfood #burgerporn #eeeeeats #cheatday #sogood #dailyfoodfeed #tryitout #cheatmeal #burger #foodblog #miami #laeats #nyceats #eatfamous #foodbeast #eater #miamifood #foodyfetish