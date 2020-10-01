Chrissy Teigen llora la pérdida de su bebé, el pequeño Jack, y las celebridades le brindan su consuelo 

Lamentablemente el hecho de que esta triste noticia se haya hecho de dominio público atrajo a los detractores de la celebridad y hay quienes han celebrado su pérdida y dolor

Durante el fin de semana pasado Chrissy Teigen fue trasladada de emergencia al hospital debido a una fuerte hemorragia durante su tercer embarazo. La modelo y celebridad de televisión recibió varias transfusiones con las que se buscaba proteger al pequeño Jack, su bebé no nacido. Pero esto no se logró. Teigen y su esposo John Legend perdieron a su bebé.

“No fue suficiente” expresó Chrissy Teigen en sus redes sociales, al hablar de las transfusiones de sangre y de todo los procesos médicos que siguieron para salvar la vida de Jack. “Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba, a pesar de bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre”.

Con lágrimas en los ojos y sentada en una camilla del hospital Chrissy Teigen compartió su dolor con el mundo entero.

Famosos y no famosos se han unido al dolor de esta madre que sufre, y al dolor de su familia en sí, el cual también compartió en todo momento con su esposo John Legend, quien estuvo a su lado conteniéndola y llorando cuando juntos sostuvieron el cuerpo del pequeño Jack.

Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Channing Tatum, Melissa Fumero, Snooki, Viola Davis, Selma Blair, Malika, Rubi Rose, Dwayne Johnson “La Roca”, Cara Delavigne, Naomi Campbell, Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff, Khloé Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Kyle Richards, Jasmine Sanders, Sarah Paulson, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Culpo, y así muchísimos más han manifestado su pesar, compartido su dolor y expresado su amor hacía ella y su familia.

khloekardashian Verificado I am so so sorry!!! You and John know my family and I are ALWAYS here for you and yours FOREVER!! We love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Verificado I am so so sorry!!! You and John know my family and I are ALWAYS here for you and yours FOREVER!! We love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ rubyrose Verificado Thinking of you. I’m so sorry.

Verificado Thinking of you. I’m so sorry. violadavis Verificado So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love…and more…🙏🏿🙏🏿💛💛

Verificado So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love…and more…🙏🏿🙏🏿💛💛 selmablair Verificado I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry . Your family. 🖤 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies.

Verificado I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry . Your family. 🖤 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies. nikkietutorials Verificado I am so sorry 💔 we are all here for you!!!

Verificado I am so sorry 💔 we are all here for you!!! therock Verificado We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words. D&L ❤️

En redes sociales como Twitter la noticia se difundió con rapidez. Las condolencias siguieron su curso, conteniendo y alentando a la familia de Chrissy Teigen y John Legend. Pero en medio de tanto consuelo muchos también destacaron con penoso agradecimiento que la celebridad hablará abiertamente sobre su pérdida, alegando que de esta manera ella también ayuda a muchas otras mujeres que han o están atravesando este mismo dolor.

I am normally loathe to call anything on social media "brave," but @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend making their heartbreak public is actually brave, and will mean a lot to mothers and fathers who have undergone similar tragedies feeling totally alone. — Erin GrudgePAC Ryan (@morninggloria) October 1, 2020

"You are helping so many women by talking about what we suffer in silence" (via @toofab)https://t.co/dn6QPkVUX3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 1, 2020

Hay que puntualizar que este lamentable evento también ha servido para que todos aquellos que están en contra del aborto tomen el tema y utilicen la coyuntura del hecho para abanderar su postura.

Its either a “baby” – a unique, living, human being OR Its just a clump of cells Its reality doesnt change based on the mothers plans for it The absolutely heart wrenching post by Chrissy Teigen – about her “baby” – is EXACTLY why we’ve been shouting that abortion is wrong pic.twitter.com/JXSSTB9GWh — Bryan Kehl (@thekehlzone) October 1, 2020

Esta forma de abordar la pérdida y el dolor de Teigen llevando el tema hasta un punto político ha generado descontento en aquellos que están a favor de que la mujer pueda elegir qué es lo que quiere hacer con su cuerpo en el caso de un embarazo no deseado. Pero también alegando que esta situación no debería ser tomada deliberdamente para discutir nuevamente estas posturas y propuestas políticas.

making a political point about abortion stemming from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s grief is not a good look. telling them how to grieve by what they post on social media also isn’t a good look. pointing that out for everyone to see only makes you look like an asshole. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 1, 2020

I have lost a pregnancy. I am pro-choice. The former experience tore me apart. But it did not make me any less pro-choice. If anything, it made me ardently more so. Politicizing Chrissy Teigen's loss is one of the most despicable things I've ever seen. I am shaking with rage. pic.twitter.com/4FnfoNuLfX — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 1, 2020

Conservatives attacking Chrissy Teigen right after suffering a miscarriage is exactly why they're terrible. It's not only cruel to mock someone's miscarriage, but it's willfully ignorant to conflate miscarriages w/ being pro-choice. Being pro-choice is about bodily autonomy. pic.twitter.com/B490dKnbEO — JJ (@jjdrafttweets) October 1, 2020

El lado negativo de que esta situación se haya hecho de dominio público es que vulneró a la celebridad al punto de ser atacada, ya que hubo quien celebró su pérdida.