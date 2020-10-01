Chrissy Teigen llora la pérdida de su bebé, el pequeño Jack, y las celebridades le brindan su consuelo 

Lamentablemente el hecho de que esta triste noticia se haya hecho de dominio público atrajo a los detractores de la celebridad y hay quienes han celebrado su pérdida y dolor
John Legend junto a su esposa Chrissy Teigen.
Foto: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Clary Castro
Por: Clary Castro

Durante el fin de semana pasado Chrissy Teigen fue trasladada de emergencia al hospital debido a una fuerte hemorragia durante su tercer embarazo. La modelo y celebridad de televisión recibió varias transfusiones con las que se buscaba proteger al pequeño Jack, su bebé no nacido. Pero esto no se logró. Teigen y su esposo John Legend perdieron a su bebé. 

“No fue suficiente” expresó Chrissy Teigen en sus redes sociales, al hablar de las transfusiones de sangre y de todo los procesos médicos que siguieron para salvar la vida de Jack. “Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba, a pesar de bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre”.

Con lágrimas en los ojos y sentada en una camilla del hospital Chrissy Teigen compartió su dolor con el mundo entero.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Famosos y no famosos se han unido al dolor de esta madre que sufre, y al dolor de su familia en sí, el cual también compartió en todo momento con su esposo John Legend, quien estuvo a su lado conteniéndola y llorando cuando juntos sostuvieron el cuerpo del pequeño Jack.

Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, Channing Tatum, Melissa Fumero, Snooki, Viola Davis, Selma Blair, Malika, Rubi Rose, Dwayne Johnson “La Roca”, Cara Delavigne, Naomi Campbell, Sophia Bush, Hilary Duff, Khloé Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, Kyle Richards, Jasmine Sanders, Sarah Paulson, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Culpo, y así muchísimos más han manifestado su pesar, compartido su dolor y expresado su amor hacía ella y su familia.

  • khloekardashian Verificado I am so so sorry!!! You and John know my family and I are ALWAYS here for you and yours FOREVER!! We love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
  • rubyrose Verificado Thinking of you. I’m so sorry.
  • violadavis Verificado So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love…and more…🙏🏿🙏🏿💛💛
  • selmablair Verificado I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry . Your family. 🖤 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies.
  • nikkietutorials Verificado I am so sorry 💔 we are all here for you!!!
  • therock Verificado We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words. D&L ❤️

En redes sociales como Twitter la noticia se difundió con rapidez. Las condolencias siguieron su curso, conteniendo y alentando a la familia de Chrissy Teigen y John Legend. Pero en medio de tanto consuelo muchos también destacaron con penoso agradecimiento que la celebridad hablará abiertamente sobre su pérdida, alegando que de esta manera ella también ayuda a muchas otras mujeres que han o están atravesando este mismo dolor.

Hay que puntualizar que este lamentable evento también ha servido para que todos aquellos que están en contra del aborto tomen el tema y utilicen la coyuntura del hecho para abanderar su postura.

Esta forma de abordar la pérdida y el dolor de Teigen llevando el tema hasta un punto político ha generado descontento en aquellos que están a favor de que la mujer pueda elegir qué es lo que quiere hacer con su cuerpo en el caso de un embarazo no deseado. Pero también alegando que esta situación no debería ser tomada deliberdamente para discutir nuevamente estas posturas y propuestas políticas.

El lado negativo de que esta situación se haya hecho de dominio público es que vulneró a la celebridad al punto de ser atacada, ya que hubo quien celebró su pérdida.

