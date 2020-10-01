Chrissy Teigen pierde a su bebé tras ser hospitalizada

Chrissy Teigen había sido hospitalizada este fin de semana y lamentablemtne hoy perdió a su bebé. La empresaria y esposa de John Legend confirmó la triste noticia en su Instagram.
“Estamos en shock y con un profundo dolor del que solo antes habías escuchado, ese profundo dolor que nunca habíamos sentido antes”, publicó la estrella. “Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los fluidos que él necesitaba, a pesar de bolsas y más bolsas de transfusión de sangre. No fue suficiente”.
Teigen compartió un par de fotos en donde se le ve desolada ante la tristeza de perder a su bebé, al cual le llama Jack.
“Nunca decidimos los nombres de nuestros bebés hasta el último momento posible después de que hayan nacido”, continuó. “Pero por alguna razón, le habíamos empezado a llamar Jack a este chiquito. Siempre será Jack para nosotros. Jack trabajó duro para ser parte de nuestra pequeña familia, y siempre lo será, por siempre”.
“Para nuestro Jack, disculpa si nuestro primer encuentro en tu vida fue complicado, que no te pudimos dar el hogar para que sobrevivieras. Siempre te amaremos”, le escribió Chrissy y su hijo.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Te recomendamos
Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email