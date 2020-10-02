Hoy, Adam Deering es un exitoso empresario en el área de las finanzas y los macrodatos, pero no siempre fue así. Hace casi 20 años era un joven impetuoso en busca de oportunidades para poner en marcha sus ideas.
El ahora reconocido emprendedor acudió en su juventud a las instituciones financieras británicas para solicitar un préstamo de casi $13,000 dólares (10,000 libras esterlinas). En ese entonces, cuando tenía 21 años, un banco le negó un crédito por ser “demasiado joven”; hoy compró el edificio de la sucursal en una especie de revancha por la forma en que le hicieron sentir el rechazo.
“Diseñé un plan de negocios, hice una cita con la gerente del banco para hablar sobre cómo abrir una cuenta y obtener un préstamo comercial, antes de ingresar al banco oré porque no tenía dinero en efectivo y no tenía idea de cómo realizaría mi sueño sin él“, narró el empresario en una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Big thanks to @ladbible for writing this story. 🙌🏻 . . So last week I bought the bank building where I got knocked back for a loan at 21 years old! 🙌🏻😂 . . So when I was a broke ass 21 year old I had a dream to work for myself and setup my own business! 👍🏻 . . I created a business plan, made an appointment with the bank manager to speak about setting up and account and getting a business loan, before I went into the bank I prayed as I had zero cash and had no idea how I would realise my dream without it. 💯 . . I sat down with my fingers and toes crossed and the woman who was the bank manager took my business plan went through it quickly and in a really patronisingly tone said the problem is Adam you are a bit young and you have no business experience. This isn’t something we can do at this stage. 🤦🏻♂️😫 . . My heart sank, I felt humiliated, frustrated and sad. I had no plan B. 💔 😢 . . I had already quit my job and had managed to scrape enough money together to pay the first quarters rent and I got a phone-line off BT which was on 30 days credit terms. . . I didn’t have any money to buy a desk or chair so as a result I spent 4 months on the floor with the phone off BT and the Thompson Local. 😊 . . No marketing budget, no Google or Social media to even advertise in, just a burning desire to succeed! 🔥 . . So I bought the bank building where they declined me for the £10K business loan! 🙌🏻 . . For me this was a great day! 🤩 . . Remember your current situation is never your final destination! ✊🏻💪🏻 . . #findtheaction
“La gerente del banco tomó mi plan de negocios y lo revisó rápidamente, y en un tono muy condescendiente dijo: ‘El problema es que Adam, eres un poco joven y no tienes experiencia comercial. Esto no es algo que podamos hacer en esta etapa'”, recordó Deering. “Mi corazón se hundió, me sentí humillado, frustrado y triste. No tenía un plan B”.
Quién diría que, 18 años después, la fortuna que el hombre ha logrado amasar le permitió comprar el edificio en el que sufrió una de las experiencias que marcaron su vida. El comienzo fue duro para Deering, quien tuvo que trabajar varios meses en el suelo porque no tenía dinero para comprar una silla o un escritorio, pero con el tiempo se convirtió en un exitoso empresario que también cuenta con desarrollos inmobiliarios en los suburbios de Manchester, en Reino Unido.
A sus 39 años, el hombre de negocios compartió también una reflexión: “Recuerda que tu situación actual nunca es tu destino final”.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had an amazing weekend here in Barbados. 🇧🇧 😎 . . I’m out here looking for a plot of land to build a dream house for me and my kids.🤩 . . Lockdown changed my perception of what I wanted for my future. Everything I wanted to do on New Year’s Day for 2020 didn’t happen. What I thought I wanted has now changed and I’m sure this isn’t unique to me. 🤷🏻♂️ . . After the maddest year and realising how fragile our earth eco-system is and how the rug can be pulled from under us has made realise I need to start enjoying life a bit more and getting a balance. 💯 All work and no play makes Adam a dull boy! 😂 . . So a sea view in my life and some sand in my toes is what’s called for going forward!😍 . . There might of been a storm over 2020 but it can’t rain forever! ☔️ Let’s f*cking make sure Covid can’t keep us down! 👍🏻 . . Stay strong, stay positive and never ever give in! ✊🏻🔥 . . #findtheaction
- 5 consejos de un neurocientífico que logró rejuvenecer su cerebro 10 años y superar su adicción a la heroína
- Erik Finman, el joven de 20 años que se hizo millonario sólo para desafiar a sus padres
- El mal sexo es motivo suficiente para terminar una relación; eso cree la mayoría de las personas en EEUU
- FOTO: Encontró en su buzón una postal enviada hace 100 años y esto es lo que dice
Recibe gratis las noticias más importantes y más leídas diariamente en tu email