Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson apoya a su esposa Lauren Hashian mientras retoma su carrera como cantante

One big family of lions: Mufasa, Nala and Kiara plus Foley the Cheetah from the Lion Guard for Halloween. Mufasa’s mane did NOT fit. Went trick or treating to only our own spooky door. Wanted to snuggle those adorable lions forever! Icing on the cake was Grammy and I let Jazzy paint us as cheetahs this year and at the last minute she says “Grammy… I’m gonna make you a purple and blue leopard”. I saw a look of fear wash across Ata’s face.. and then we picked up the phone to look at ourselves for the first time 😂😂😂😭😭 #JazzyTheArtist #LionKingFamily #TheElusivePurpleLeopard