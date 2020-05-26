El tierno de video de ‘The Rock’ cantándole a su pequeña hija Tiana que logró derretir Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Just us enjoying Maui sing “You’re Welcome” from Moana for the 3,978th time. And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy. Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she’ll believe that one 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ This kinda stuff makes my day 🙏🏾🖤