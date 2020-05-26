El tierno de video de ‘The Rock’ cantándole a su pequeña hija Tiana que logró derretir Instagram

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson es reconocido como uno de los famosos más simpáticos de la actualidad, logrando siempre cautivar a propios y extraños con su linda sonrisa y carácter siempre noble.
Pero esta vez el ex luchador reconvertido en actor logró derretir Instagram gracias a un tierno video donde le canta a su hija más pequeña, Tiana, mientras ven la película de Moana, donde él mismo prestó la voz al semidios Maui.
Just us enjoying Maui sing “You’re Welcome” from Moana for the 3,978th time. And baby Tia shutting down the rumor that Maui is actually her daddy. Wait ‘til I tell her about the rumor her daddy is also The Rock. No way she’ll believe that one 😂🤷🏽♂️ This kinda stuff makes my day 🙏🏾🖤
Sin embargo, esta no es la primera vez que ‘The Rock’ le canta a su bebé, ya que él mismo ha afirmado que por más veces que lo ha hecho la nena sigue sin creer que Maui no es nadie más ni menos que su propio padre.
And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤
En ocasiones anteriores ya ha compartido varios videos cantando en sing along con el semidios mientras tiene a su hija en brazos, por lo que se ha convertido en un chiste local entre sus más fieles seguidores.
