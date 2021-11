¿Cómo surgen las nuevas variantes del covid-19?

Pls don’t panic & be assured that scientists from around the world are hard working on Delta & Omicron. We will share info as soon as it’s available.



You as individuals have control to keep yourself safe. Take steps today and everyday to lower your risk from #COVID19 @WHO https://t.co/qz3W3H8gPe— Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) November 27, 2021