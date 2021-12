Un gran choque de docenas de vehículos fue causado por la helada en autopista de Wisconsin

Travel advisory: Segments of multiple highways south of US 8 in the NWR, including I-94, US 63, US 53, US 10, WIS 35 and WIS 29 are ice covered. If you have to travel, know before you go. Check https://t.co/iIwhVK5fHy for road conditions, buckle up and slow down. pic.twitter.com/5Nd9iQ89DS