La lucha libre mexicana sigue de luto: murió el reconocido comentarista Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera

Sadly we have more bad news to share in the world of Lucha Libre. The most famous “Rudo” announcer in Lucha history, Arturo Rivera, passed away today at the age of 67. He will be sorely missed by all who heard his unforgettable voice. pic.twitter.com/ntx6GIHyAB— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 10, 2022