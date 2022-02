Intensos vientos de Santa Ana se presentarán durante el resto de la semana en el sur de California

#SantaAnaWinds will return to southwest CA tonight and peak Thu morning, then remain breezy on Fri and Sat. NE wind gusts up to 60 mph in the mtns; 50 mph valleys; 35 mph coasts of Ventura and LA Counties. Dry and warmer weather in the 70s – low 80s thru Sat. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/50p96Wgmdh