¿Julio César Chávez o Canelo Álvarez? El “Gran Campeón Mexicano” le mandó un contundente mensaje a las pretensiones del tapatío 

For the final round of his farewell exhibition fight last night, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr got Canelo to be in his corner.



Chavez Sr post-fight: “Thanks to Canelo. Here you have the best Mexican fighter today, possibly the best in history.”



Canelo said: “You’ll always be the best.” pic.twitter.com/33t99DuIMV— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 20, 2021