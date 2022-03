Miami Beach anuncia toque de queda nocturno a causa de la violencia del fin de semana

This weekend, we’ve had 4 @MiamiBeachPD officers injured. This video is a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face. Officers are EXHAUSTED. The party needs to end. City officials must take immediate and firm action to ensure the safety of officers and residents. #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/ZpL0rk2Ch9— Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) March 20, 2022