Con ayuda de Keisa, un oficial K-9, la policía de Los Ángeles incautó más de 100 libras de metanfetaminas y heroína

Your GND Detectives assisted by K9 Keisa removed 35 pounds of crystal methamphetamines off the streets. Many deaths, violent and property crimes prevented. Doing their part to keep this poison off the streets and keep our community safe! #LAPD #NOTaVictimlessCrime #ItsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/oidW0nYoLD— Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) March 22, 2022