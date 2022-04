Buscarán la pena de muerte para los sospechosos de haber matado a oficial hispano durante robo de convertidor catalítico  

Visitation and Funeral services have been set for HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez



Friday, April 8, 2022

Humble First Assembly of God

1915 FM 1960 Bypass Rd

Humble, TX 77338



Family Visitation: 10am-11am

Public Visitation: 11am-12pm

Service: 12pm-1pm



