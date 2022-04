“Mi negrito”, el comentario que hunde a Javier Aguirre en los medios de difusión 

RCD Mallorca coach, Javier Aguirre says Baba Idrissu 🇬🇭 trained with his teammates this morning despite spending the night at the hospital.



The Ghanaian midfielder had a suspected head injury and was carried off the pitch in Mollarca's win over Atletico Madrid yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DRYU0kVu7K— Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) April 11, 2022