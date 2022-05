Hombre de Utah supuestamente drogado con metanfetamina conduciendo a 100 mph choca y mata a dos niños de 3 años

Utah man high on meth driving 100 mph crashes, kills two 3-year-old boys, sheriff says



Witnesses told deputies that they saw Kent Cody Barlow "driving recklessly" as fast as 100 mph and "weaving or drifting into oncoming traffic" around 7:20 p.m.https://t.co/9QjNkN3WYr pic.twitter.com/C3JQG3NOvl