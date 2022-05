Oficina de correos en Houston llevará en nombre de Vanessa Guillén; dos años después de su trágica muerte en Fort Hood 

My bill to name a Houston area postal office in honor of SPC Vanessa Guillén passed the House.



Vanessa has a very special place in the heart of my constituents and the Houston area.



Thanks to my colleagues who voted in support of honoring Vanessa. Her legacy shines bright. pic.twitter.com/yjBdrXSxKg— Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) May 11, 2022