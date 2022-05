Milagro a la mexicana: el Mallorca de Javier Aguirre ganó en la última jornada y se salvó del descenso en La Liga

Mallorca survive!



The 1st time they haven’t changed division since 2015/16 –

Promotion or relegation every year



Javier Aguirre has achieved what looked unlikely when he joined –

Mallorca in the bottom 3 & sinking after 6 defeats in a row



13pts in 9 games – terrific return 🇲🇽— Alex Fitzpatrick (@Mallorcalex100) May 22, 2022