“Por mi que se mueran la madre y la niña”: la presunta respuesta de Samuel Eto’o al pedido de ayuda de su hija 

A court in Madrid, Spain has declared Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o as the official father of a 22-year-old Spanish woman.



This comes after the lady, whose name is Erika Do Rosario Nieves, filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming to be the daughter of thehttps://t.co/H7Yc2Wb0Gk pic.twitter.com/LgZPMcP1Tb