Sentencian a exinfante de Marina en EE.UU. a 16 años de prisión al liderar una red de narcotráfico

Former US Marine Ángel Domínguez Ramírez Jr. is sentenced to 16+ years in prison as part of a plea deal for leading a transnational drug trafficking group dubbed "El Seguimiento 39."



He had "cooperative alliances" with #Mexico's BLO, CJNG, Sinaloa Cartel, Gulf Cartel and Zetas. https://t.co/6ZwEEfa5mo pic.twitter.com/YO2r2sISvR