Apartaron a jugadores de Rugby en Australia por rechazar usar camisetas con los colores de la bandera LGBTIQ+

"I feel like it's just homophobia hiding behind religion"



Keegan Hirst, the first British rugby league player to come out as gay, feels the Manly Sea Eagles players who boycotted their NRL game in protest at the club's 'pride' jersey are undermining what the sport stands for. pic.twitter.com/Y217AAg0Yj— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 26, 2022