San Francisco declara emergencia de salud pública por la viruela del mono

SF is receiving 4,220 monkeypox vax that will be going to clinics throughout the City. To schedule an appointment go to https://t.co/9bZiFVD2wI. @zsfgcare vax clinic at bldg 30 will reopen for walk-ins on Mon Aug 1, 8am-noon and will be open each day M-F 8am-noon until we run out pic.twitter.com/xPqfHSOvd7— SFDPH (@SF_DPH) July 28, 2022