Exfuncionario del FBI defiende de las críticas de los republicanos a la agencia

Thirty years from now, when you're sitting around your fireside with your grandson on your knee and he asks you, “What did you do in the great assault on American democracy?” You won't have to say, “Well, I shoveled sh*t defending Trump.” https://t.co/ZFCuSzNW1J pic.twitter.com/EMPUZTm4b1— Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 21, 2022