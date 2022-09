Incendios en el norte de California queman casas y obligan a huir a miles

#MillFire UPDATE: The fire has exploded in size, burning several homes. This video was sent to me from Jackson St. in the City of #Weed

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT: Power is out nearly county-wife from Mt. Shasta-Grenada. People should AVOID traveling to the area. #CAwildfires #SiskiyouCounty pic.twitter.com/1HPuUMSkjz